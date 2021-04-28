Brokerages Set Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target at $11.98

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.98.
TEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
