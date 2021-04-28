Brokerages Set Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target at $11.98

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.98.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

