Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($1.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CEQP traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.02. 7,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,865. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 3.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25,000.00%.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

