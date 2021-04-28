Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($1.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE CEQP traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.02. 7,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,865. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 3.75.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25,000.00%.
In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.
About Crestwood Equity Partners
Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).
