$291.05 Million in Sales Expected for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will post sales of $291.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VEREIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $294.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $287.43 million. VEREIT reported sales of $298.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VEREIT.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VER. Mizuho downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 152,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 47,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in VEREIT by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 22,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VER stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.45. 10,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,422. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93. VEREIT has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently 53.31%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

