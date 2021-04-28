Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.00%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,152. The company has a market cap of $423.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $28.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

