ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,454. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. ATN International has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $79.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $733.69 million, a P/E ratio of -235.25 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -618.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

