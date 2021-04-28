Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.65

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $34.93, with a volume of 6824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. Analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Camtek by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 716.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 43,063 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

