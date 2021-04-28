AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.96. Approximately 684,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 146,735,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

AMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.31 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 2,061,060 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $30,070,865.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,103,784 shares in the company, valued at $672,654,208.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $430,883.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,130.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,905,639 shares of company stock worth $55,779,969 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.