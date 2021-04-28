United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $205.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.04.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $3.86 on Wednesday, hitting $197.99. The stock had a trading volume of 178,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $197.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.55.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after acquiring an additional 119,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

