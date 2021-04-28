Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)’s stock price rose 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.77 and last traded at $33.30. Approximately 4,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 156,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

GDEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.26 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 32,764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

