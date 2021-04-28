Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Grows By 1,900.0%

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGF. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 179,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 55,871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EGF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. 6,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,009. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

