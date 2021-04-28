TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDPAY. Stifel Nicolaus raised TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TDPAY remained flat at $$4.28 during trading on Friday. TOD’S has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company provides shoes and luxury leather goods for men and women under the Tod's brand; shoe collections under the Hogan brand name; jackets under the FAY brand; and footwear, bags, small leather goods, and jewelry under the Roger Vivier brand names.

