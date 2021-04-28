nOS Price Hits $0.0515 on Top Exchanges (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One nOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00061327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.19 or 0.00271573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $568.13 or 0.01034160 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.74 or 0.00727643 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00025908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,772.86 or 0.99702238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

