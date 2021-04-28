Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) PT Raised to $102.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Truist from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

SSTK traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $90.09. 4,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,072. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.69. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,634 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $946,851.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,347,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,465,139.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $1,224,596.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,268 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,871 in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 144,274 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Shutterstock by 259.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

