Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Shares Up 8.2%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s share price shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.26. 79,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,684,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBI. Sidoti cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.78 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

