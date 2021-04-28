Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 15,097 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,097 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 85,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.35. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $49.34.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTVA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

