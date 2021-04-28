Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Reduced by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 1.3% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $352.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.04 and its 200-day moving average is $307.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

