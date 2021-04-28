Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Buys 926 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in The Southern during the first quarter valued at $13,849,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in The Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 84,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Southern by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.20. The stock had a trading volume of 117,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.93.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

