SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Reduced by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,017 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 3.6% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.21. 144,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,191,637. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

