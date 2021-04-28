Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,255 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.82. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

