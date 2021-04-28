Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.33. 3,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,838,070. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,914.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

