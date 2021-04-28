SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $193 million-$198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.83 million.

NASDAQ SPNE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,286. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $569.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPNE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

