Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Greenway Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 273,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,035. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Greenway Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

Greenway Technologies Company Profile

Greenway Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and mining businesses in the United States. The company researches, develops, and commercializes G-Reformer units, which converts natural gas into synthesis gas, which is used for the production of fuels includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and methanol.

