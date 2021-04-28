ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ICTS International stock remained flat at $$7.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525. ICTS International has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.

ICTS International Company Profile

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Authentication Technology segments. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, cargo screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, and security surveys and audits.

