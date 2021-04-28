ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
ICTS International stock remained flat at $$7.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525. ICTS International has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.
ICTS International Company Profile
Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
