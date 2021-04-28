Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 37.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 95.4% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

