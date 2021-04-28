Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,473. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

