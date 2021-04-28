69,273 Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Acquired by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. fuboTV comprises approximately 0.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,857,000. Sib LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at $1,656,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in fuboTV by 1,463.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $14,619,000.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

fuboTV stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,550,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

