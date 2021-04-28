Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTZ. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Shares of BTZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. 225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,079. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

