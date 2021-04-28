Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 533.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $49,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,786. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.63. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.36 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.57.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $72,460,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $417,986.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,685 shares of company stock valued at $77,860,736 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.