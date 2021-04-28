ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 million-$4.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.40 million.

Shares of ImmuCell stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,685. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. ImmuCell has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $74.38 million, a P/E ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 1.14.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, Aegis restated a buy rating on shares of ImmuCell in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, acquires, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

