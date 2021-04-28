GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 29,135 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,135 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.80. The company had a trading volume of 175,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,092,997. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

