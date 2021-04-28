GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,933 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $18,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65,237 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,172,000. Bank of The West bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,473. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $152.40 and a one year high of $236.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

