SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 809.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in Lam Research by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $4.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $640.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $597.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.89. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.69 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

