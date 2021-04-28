Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 12,397 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $22,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KWEB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.35. The company had a trading volume of 42,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,418. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.73. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.94.

