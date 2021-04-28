Atwood & Palmer Inc. Cuts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCO. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.17.

NYSE:MCO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $325.83. 14,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $329.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.80.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

