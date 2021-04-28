Atwood & Palmer Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,604 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7,595.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 121,521 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 146,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,001,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSJL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,105. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07.

