Atwood & Palmer Inc. Grows Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $11,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Biogen by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Biogen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $268.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.58. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.