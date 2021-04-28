Focused Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Focused Investors LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 603,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 3.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $85,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $152.04. The company had a trading volume of 38,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,128. American Express has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $151.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.