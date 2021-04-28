WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 532.3% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,518 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on OC. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.91.

NYSE:OC traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.55. 8,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,659. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average of $80.81. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.