Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,000. DocuSign accounts for about 2.3% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in DocuSign by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DocuSign by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $232.89. 41,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,280. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.71 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.96 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

