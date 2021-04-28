Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

LRCDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRCDF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.63. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $34.69.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

