Northstar Advisory Group LLC Buys 729 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. RH accounts for 1.2% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of RH by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of RH by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 588,388 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of RH by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,224,000 after acquiring an additional 37,376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 174,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth about $66,280,000.
Shares of NYSE RH traded up $11.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $723.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,448. RH has a 12-month low of $129.11 and a 12-month high of $722.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $570.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
RH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup began coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.67.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
