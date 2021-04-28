Northstar Advisory Group LLC Buys 729 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. RH accounts for 1.2% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of RH by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of RH by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 588,388 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of RH by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,224,000 after acquiring an additional 37,376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 174,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth about $66,280,000.

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $11.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $723.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,448. RH has a 12-month low of $129.11 and a 12-month high of $722.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $570.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup began coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.67.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

