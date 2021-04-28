Maj Invest Holding A S Invests $184,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Moderna comprises about 0.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $864,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $173,639.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,717,412 shares of company stock worth $834,855,635 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target (up from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

Shares of MRNA traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.88. 147,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,756,954. The company has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of -110.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

