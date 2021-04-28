Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after buying an additional 1,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,730,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,048,000 after acquiring an additional 151,066 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.79. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.30.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

