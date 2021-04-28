Brokerages Set Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) PT at C$12.58

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.58.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cineplex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.
Shares of CGX traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$12.80. 128,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,693. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.27. The stock has a market cap of C$810.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
