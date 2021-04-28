Brokerages Set Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) PT at C$12.58

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cineplex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of CGX traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$12.80. 128,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,693. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.27. The stock has a market cap of C$810.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.43) by C($1.51). The business had revenue of C$52.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

