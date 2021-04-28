Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,188 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth $527,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,278,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KB Home stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,561. KB Home has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $50.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total value of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,382 shares of company stock worth $9,743,306 over the last ninety days. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

