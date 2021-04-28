Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,934,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 442.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,667,000 after buying an additional 1,779,597 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.55. 91,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,426,311. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

