Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in April

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ORZCF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. 48,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,047. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. Orezone Gold has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.03.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORZCF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.