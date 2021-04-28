Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, an increase of 2,471.1% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 23.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSE:IVH traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.79. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,031. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $13.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

