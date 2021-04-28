Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.46. 69,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

