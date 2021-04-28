Ampleforth (AMPL) Market Capitalization Tops $251.39 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $251.39 million and $5.39 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 327,367,479 coins and its circulating supply is 212,230,787 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

